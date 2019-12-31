Parkside's Understanding Sikhism event a success

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside hosted Understanding Sikhism, a series of lectures and talks focused on describing Sikh beliefs and customs, on Friday, Dec. 6, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema.

The event was met with an enthusiastic response from the campus and the local community. Approximately 200 people attended, with half of those being UW-Parkside students.

Sikhism originated in the Punjab region of South Asia on the border of India and Pakistan and is based on the teachings of Guru Nanak. Observant Sikhs can be distinguished by their distinctive dress and physical symbols of faith dating back hundreds of years. Although the Sikh religion is the world’s fifth-largest, and roughly a half-million Sikhs live in the United States, misconceptions about Sikhs and Sikhism are quite common. The number of hate crimes against the Sikh community has increased in the past decade, including the 2012 shooting in Oak Creek that killed six people.

UW-Parkside strives to strengthen connections with the community and provide opportunities to promote equity and respect, and appreciate cultures and perspectives within the communities that the university serves.