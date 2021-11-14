Parkside receives national recognition

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named one of the national winners of the CONNECTEDness Award from the education company EAB.
UW-Parkside joins it’s three other partners, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College, in receiving the award for the Moon Shot for Equity Program, a national program aimed at helping students from underrepresented populations succeed in college. The Wisconsin partnership was the first regional consortium in the country to commit to the Moon Shot program.
The CONNECTEDness Award recognizes education institutes that build relationships across institution types in order to aid students regardless of their institution.