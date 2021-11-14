Parkside receives national recognition

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named one of the national winners of the CONNECTEDness Award from the education company EAB.

UW-Parkside joins it’s three other partners, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College, in receiving the award for the Moon Shot for Equity Program, a national program aimed at helping students from underrepresented populations succeed in college. The Wisconsin partnership was the first regional consortium in the country to commit to the Moon Shot program.