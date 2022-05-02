Parkside receives funding to train water scientists

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will receive more than $40,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin (FCW) to enhance its water-related academic programs. Funding at UW-Parkside includes support for the following projects:

Freshwater Camp (Freshwater Career Related University-Introduction Summer Experience) — Student experience for high school juniors

The Root Magazine — Water issue

Human Interactions with Lake Michigan Coastal Ecosystems — Field-study course

Principles of Freshwater Informatics — Laboratory and field-study course

FCW funding is part of a statewide initiative, backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to tackle 10 grand water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development and field-training experiences for students interested in studying water-related subjects at the 13 UW schools.

“Water is a such a relevant topic across academic disciplines,” said Dr. Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside. “For example, UW-Parkside students who produce The Root magazine may not typically be taking advanced courses in biology or environmental science. Working on the stories, they become more aware of water-related issues and might pursue additional education in these fields. At the same time, the magazine draws in a more diverse community of readers.”

Throughout the UW system, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin will support 42 grants to further develop water science programs, internships and research opportunities. High school and undergraduate students will have opportunities to participate in hands-on field and research experiences with faculty throughout the state, allowing them to develop a diverse range of skills. The Collaborative is also partnering with industry, nonprofits and community organizations to increase career development opportunities for students. Grant descriptions are available at freshwater.wisconsin.edu.

Wisconsin has abundant water resources; however, factors such as invasive species, pollution and climate change could significantly impact water safety and economic growth. The State of Wisconsin and the Freshwater Collaborative have identified 10 grand water challenges facing the state and are currently focusing research efforts on the top two:

Agricultural water management

Water quality safety/emerging contaminants

