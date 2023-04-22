SOMERS — Jonathan Shailor thought of his parents when he heard the news.

Last month, Shailor received a teaching award and felt grateful to his mother and father. They are both deceased, but Shailor envisioned how wonderful it would be to inform his parents of the recognition.

Growing up in Massachusetts, Shailor said his mother was an artist and performer, and his father was service-oriented and involved in community organizations.

As a communication professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the past 28 years, Shailor’s work has combined creativity and service.

Shailor was one of three recipients of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents 31st annual Teaching Excellence Awards, which are the UW System’s highest recognition for faculty members.

“These UW educators and programs are inspiring students to develop invaluable life skills,” Regent Cris Peterson, chair of the selection committee, said in a news release. “With this award, we recognize the innovative, collaborative approaches to teaching that are equipping students to reach their full potential.”

Each recipient is awarded $7,500 to spend on work-related items.

Shailor plans to purchase books and is considering hiring a film crew to make a documentary about the Shakespeare Prison Project that he leads.

Shailor started the Shakespeare Prison Project in 2004 as a way to bring artistic instruction and performance to people incarcerated at the Racine Correctional Institution, an all-male medium-security prison in Sturtevant.

Men at RCI have performed many of Shakespeare’s plays over the past two decades, and a performance of “Macbeth” is scheduled for May 12.

Shailor, who directs the plays, and 11 men incarcerated at the correctional institution meet for two hours twice per week to rehearse, and they are now working on the finishing touches of “Macbeth.”

“We’re at that critical point where it’s all coming together,” Shailor said. “We’re very excited, a little stressed, but … I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Shailor started teaching at the correctional institution in the mid-1990s and knew he wanted to teach there as long as he could after his first semester.

“The need is so strong in there for education, and the men were so engaged and so wonderful as students, just extremely bright, highly engaged and challenging me every step of the way,” Shailor said. “It was very enlivening and inspiring, and I knew that this is an important service. We need education behind bars.”

Early on, Shailor was deeply moved by a man at the prison who shared a dream where he helped people heal.

“It made it clear that he was recognizing his own worth and his own value, and it was filled with hope and the idea of going home again and being able to contribute something to the community,” Shailor said. “It may or may not have been connected to the Shakespeare project, but the fact that he had that dream while we were working together and that he wanted to share it with me just connected with what we were doing … He was contributing something there, and we were performing for public audiences who recognized and appreciated his efforts. It also seemed woven together … The men who are participating are finding value in themselves and finding value in what they can give to others.”

He initially instructed men at the Racine Correctional Institution on conflict resolution, since he started the Conflict Analysis and Resolution Certificate in 1996 at Parkside.

Shailor still leads that program, and over the past 27 years, he and college students have worked on conflict resolution skills at area schools, the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

Shailor believes conflict resolution is important because everyone navigates it on a daily basis.

“It’s just an ongoing challenge that we really can’t afford to turn away from,” Shailor said. “It affects the quality of our lives. It affects our mental health. It affects the functioning of our institutions and global security, so all the way up the ladder, it’s an essential matter that we really do need to deal with. And the surprising thing, I think, is that we can deal with it with a kind of creativity and even joy, knowing that we can be a positive influence, that we can make a difference.”

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: UW-Parkside joins state partnership to help inmates succeed UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT UWP - WORKFORCE INNOVATION GRANT DOC Secretary Kevin Carr at UW-Parkside UW-Parkside joins state partnership to help inmates succeed

That eventually led to Shailor directing Shakespeare plays at RCI.

Over his years of instruction at the correctional facility, Shailor has learned that one cannot understand prison unless one has been incarcerated.

“You don’t know what prison is unless you’ve been inside,” Shailor said. “I still don’t know what prison is, because although I’ve been inside, I haven’t been inside in the same way that the men I work with are inside, but I can see how stressful the environment is.”

He said the constant surveillance makes life difficult, but people find small ways to care for one another.

“Security concerns pervade everything that happens in a prison, so what we might consider normal ways of relating and just being human — it’s not easy to just be sociable, for example, or to be helpful,” Shailor said. “What’s beautiful about the people that I meet in prison, and this includes both prisoners and officers and staff, is that people find ways to be kind to each other even with terrible restrictions.”

Shailor believes that for prison conditions to improve, everyone must make an effort.

“We’re all part of the system, and we’ve all created it together,” Shailor said. “If we want it to be better, then we need to do something about it.”

Shailor has also learned that in order to get the best performances from the men at RCI, he must be his fullest, truest self.

“The more that I give and the more that I am my best self, the more fulfilling the work is, and the more I receive back from my students,” Shailor said.

Building on the work of Curt Tofteland, who developed Shakespeare Behind Bars, Shailor asks all of his students five questions: “Who are you? What are your gifts? Who do you love? What will be your legacy? Knowing that one day you will die and your time is limited, what’s the most important thing for you to do now?”

Through his work, Shailor has shown who he is and used his gifts to be part of his parents’ legacy.