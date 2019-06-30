SOMERS — It was a discovery almost 100 million years in the making.
In a scientific paper published this month in “The Anatomical Record” science journal, Dr. Christopher Noto, an associate professor of biological services at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, classified a bizarre new species of crocodile that lived in the Dallas suburbs about 96 million years ago.
The croc, Scolomastax sahlsteini, is the third new species discovered at the Arlington Archosaur Site, which has turned up more than 3,000 ancient fossil specimens since 2008 in Euless, Texas, a Dallas suburb. The discovery works to fill a gap in the fossil record, illuminating a small part of the largely unknown transition stage between the early and late Cretaceous periods.
Noto, director of the digsite, spent the last several years trying to describe the new species, which he said would have been about the size and weight of a small- to medium-sized dog — far different than the typical crocodile.
“I think it was kind of cute,” Noto said.
“It has a short pug snout. It may have had large eyes, based on comparisons with close relatives.”
Noto led the discovery of this one-of-a-kind find when he took over as the site’s director in 2013 and re-examined a fossil of a jawbone originally classified as that of a juvenile Deltasuchus motherali, another crocodile species discovered at the site.
Upon further examination by Noto and his team, this fossil seemed to be “different and weird,” he said.
The fossil was initially discovered around 2012 by Arthur Sahlstein, a longtime volunteer at the site. Sahlstein called the fossil “Little Nipper” until Noto officially named it Scolomastax sahlsteini in honor of Sahlstein’s discovery.
What made the Scolomastax croc so unique were the different shapes and sizes of the teeth, Noto said, adding that the Scolomastax likely would have been omnivorous, eating both plants and animals.
“I think it may have filled a niche in the environment, similar to what an opossum does here,” Noto said. “It was an omnivore, perhaps eating anything it could find. It helped clean up the environment.”
Transition period
Fossils at the Arlington Archosaur Site date back to about 96 million years ago, which, according to Noto, places the fossils in the mysterious transition between the early and late Cretaceous periods.
“There’s a huge gap in the fossil record,” Noto said. “We basically have very few rocks and therefore very few fossils that document this change.”
He added, “It is a giant puzzle.”
The excavation site, discovered in 2003 but not an active digsite until 2008, consists of an eight-foot hillside in the middle of a developing suburban area.
“We basically dig into the hillside, exposing fossils as we go,” Noto said.
At the time of the Scolomastax, the site was on a peninsula that jutted out into western Texas, which was then completely underwater, Noto said. Noto explained that it would have been very similar to the Mississippi Delta.
Alongside the Scolomastax, the team has also discovered fossils at the site including turtles, dinosaurs, fish, sharks, plants and seeds.
“There are so many different organisms. It is representing quite a snapshot of the organisms and the environment that were surrounding the site at this time,” Noto said.
The team
Noto works alongside a team of specialists, volunteers, and UW-Parkside students, but the majority of the work is done by community volunteers who are interested in paleontology. Noto said there is no prior experience required to work at the site.
“It’s important to recognize that this work is not just benefiting me or the scientific community, but it has created so many opportunities for people to get involved in science and for students to get research experience and training that they may otherwise not get the opportunity to try,” Noto said.
Many of the thousands of fossils found at the Arlington Archosaur Site are still waiting to be identified, Noto said.
“It can be a very slow and frustrating at times, but it is also very rewarding when you do figure something out,” he said.
The project was supported by the National Geographic Society and is also featured in the National Geographic magazine.
