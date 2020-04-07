Parkside professor honored in MBA Consortium’s 2019 Outstanding Faculty List

SOMERS — UW-Parkside Management Information Systems Professor Dr. Suresh Chalasani has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium in its “2019 Outstanding Faculty” list. During the fall 2019 term, students taking courses through the UW MBA Consortium were asked to nominate outstanding instructors from the program.
Chalasani teaches in a number of undergraduate and graduate programs. For more than a decade, Chalasani has been teaching two courses in the consortium MBA program which, in recent years, was ranked among the top 10 online MBA programs by US News and World Report. In January, he was awarded the MBA Consortium’s Outstanding Faculty Award (in the electives category).
For the MBA Consortium, Chalasani teaches “MBA 778: Managing Technology in Turbulent Times” and “MBA 781: Fundamentals of Health IT Management.” Students appreciated his engagement in classes. One student commented, "Suresh has by far been the most engaged instructor. He is very active in the discussions and has turned the discussions into an effective learning tool."
Varied experiences
Chalasani has been involved in all aspects of the teaching life cycle, including curriculum design and development for new programs, program delivery, assessment of student learning, and continuous improvement. In addition to teaching, Chalasani also serves as the academic director for the first competency-based business degree program in the UW System, the UW Flexible Option Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Flex BSBA). This program helps nontraditional and working adults complete their degree requirements by demonstrating mastery of program competencies.
Since 2016, he worked with a number of faculty members, administrators and support staff in the UW System to design and launch Flex BSBA, a program that received accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission in January 2019. Recently, Flex BSBA has been recognized as the 3rd most affordable online Business programs by GreatBusinessSchools.org.
Chalasani’s research interests include using information technology for healthcare applications and business supply chains. He is currently co-editing a book “Digital Disruption in Healthcare,” which will be published by Springer. Chalasani received a number of research and teaching grants from the UW system and external organizations.
