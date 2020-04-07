Parkside professor honored in MBA Consortium’s 2019 Outstanding Faculty List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOMERS — UW-Parkside Management Information Systems Professor Dr. Suresh Chalasani has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium in its “2019 Outstanding Faculty” list. During the fall 2019 term, students taking courses through the UW MBA Consortium were asked to nominate outstanding instructors from the program.

Chalasani teaches in a number of undergraduate and graduate programs. For more than a decade, Chalasani has been teaching two courses in the consortium MBA program which, in recent years, was ranked among the top 10 online MBA programs by US News and World Report. In January, he was awarded the MBA Consortium’s Outstanding Faculty Award (in the electives category).

For the MBA Consortium, Chalasani teaches “MBA 778: Managing Technology in Turbulent Times” and “MBA 781: Fundamentals of Health IT Management.” Students appreciated his engagement in classes. One student commented, "Suresh has by far been the most engaged instructor. He is very active in the discussions and has turned the discussions into an effective learning tool."

Varied experiences