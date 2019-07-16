SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Continuing Education Department is hosting an ACT Prep course for high school students later this summer.
The course includes 20 hours of classroom instruction and scheduled for Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 1, on the UW-Parkside campus. The program offers comprehensive preparation, focusing on an overview of test content, strategies for score improvement and creating a concrete study plan.
The cost to attend the ACT Prep course is $449. The price includes an official preparation guide, practice tests from ACT, a course workbook and access to online resources that include class recordings, recorded class modules, a question forum and online office hours. In addition, four one-hour online review sessions are scheduled in the weeks leading up to the most popular fall test date.
Interested students can register online at uwp.edu/ce or by calling 262-595-3340. Additional questions regarding registrations or further program information can be directed to Javan Pham at phamj@uwp.edu.
