SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin–Parkside is now offering a bachelor of science in business administration degree in the self-paced, competency-based UW Flexible Option format.
Applications are being accepted and students may begin coursework at the beginning of any month.
“UW-Parkside is excited to offer the business administration degree in the UW Flexible Option format, as we continue to expand our partnership with UW Extended Campus,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “Offering the bachelor of science in business administration in the UW Flexible Option format allows more individuals to earn a degree employers value while balancing their commitments at work and with family.”
The UW Flexible Option BSBA is accredited both by the Higher Learning Commission and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. AACSB is the leading business program accrediting body. In UW-Parkside’s UW Flexible Option business administration degree, working adults earn their degree by demonstrating mastery in essential business skills: accounting, finance, human resources, operations, sales and marketing, project management, supply chain management, information systems and other high-demand business areas.
“The strength of UW-Parkside’s Business Department, the AACSB accreditation and the self-paced nature of the UW Flexible Option make this degree a great fit for working adults,” said Dirk Baldwin, Dean of UW-Parkside College of Business, Economics, and Computing.
This UW-Parkside degree is added to the growing list of degrees and certificates available through the UW Flexible Option. UW-Parkside also offers a certificate in project management. UW-Milwaukee offers bachelor’s degree completion programs in nursing (RN to BSN), diagnostic imaging, health sciences, information science and technology, an associate of arts and sciences degree and a certificate program in business and technical communications; and UW-Madison’s Division of Continuing Studies offers a certificate in substance use disorders counseling.
“We are constantly evaluating our programming to meet the changing demands and needs of Wisconsin’s workforce,” said Aaron Brower, Executive Director of UW Extended Campus, which oversees the administration of UW Flexible Option programming. “This new business degree partnership with UW-Parkside is another example of how UW Extended Campus is meeting the educational needs of residents in Wisconsin and beyond.”
Prospective students seeking more information about the University of Wisconsin Flexible Option Business Administration bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside, or any other UW Flexible Option program offering, are encouraged to visit http://flex.wisconsin.edu.
