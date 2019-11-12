Parkside launches center for adults and returning students

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Continuing Education Department has announced that a new Center for Adult and Returning Students, or CARS, opened recently. The CARS mission is to promote and advocate for adult students across campus.
Stacy Tinholt, the center’s adult student enrollment counselor, will provide program exploration and transfer credit review for adult students, as well as assistance with admissions and orientation. Virginia Emery, the center’s adult student program manager, will provide support to students, faculty and instructors for Prior Learning Assessment Portfolios and Challenge Exams.