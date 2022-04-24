Parkside Day participants give back

SOMERS — On April 7, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside hosted its fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university.

Based on preliminary results, more than 1,700 individuals across the nation participated in the day through donating, volunteering and the Ranger Run run/walk event. Parkside Day generated $155,086 in donations to scholarships, athletics and programs of the university from 1,082 donors.

The number of donors — 1,082 individuals and businesses making financial contributions — is significant to UW-Parkside, as the highest number of donors to date for the annual Parkside Day.

“This year’s Parkside Day results truly demonstrate the collective impact of the UW-Parkside community,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement and the lead organizer of Parkside Day. “Adding our gifts together created a powerful result, and the result of one day has a lasting effect as students receive life-changing scholarships and opportunities.”

Additional information about Parkside Day and 2022 results is available at uwp.edu/parkside-day.

