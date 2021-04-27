Parkside Day engages community in supporting university

SOMERS — This year’s third annual Parkside Day on April 15 brought out the best in its campus community with faculty, staff, alumni and students engaged in fundraising activities and providing volunteer-powered energy at a high level.

That included the university-hosted Ranger Run, which created excitement throughout the community, especially on social media as participants were encouraged to post photos and share their experiences throughout the race. Nearly 200 participants took part, including the Johnson family.

Tony and Denise Johnson, who tied for first place in the Fun Run scavenger hunt along with friend and 1991 alumna Susan Leger, have felt a sense of pride ever since watching their daughter Amanda compete in cross country and track and field for the Rangers.

As they had traveled all over the Midwest to cheer on the standout student-athlete for the green and white, the family became close with her teammates, the athletic staff members and the other parents who all showed pride in being Rangers.

“We have always said, ‘To be successful at a school, you must be fully invested in the school. Be part, take part, do not just attend,’” wrote Tony. “In that, you will find school spirit and pride. That is why Parkside has become a home to me and my family.”