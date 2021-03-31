Parkside Day challenge set for April 15

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside invites alumni and other supporters to save the date for the third annual Parkside Day on April 15.

Parkside Day is an annual 24-hour online challenge that supports student success and celebrates Parkside Ranger spirit. Parkside Day 2021 will aim to reach 500 donors, helping to demonstrate the impact that generous supporters have on the university.

“Even though we’re socially distanced, Parkside Day hasn’t changed its focus on giving back and showing pride for UW-Parkside,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement. “Whether it’s making a gift or participating in another way, there are so many ways that our alumni and others can show their support to ensure a Parkside education remains high-quality, affordable and life-changing for today’s students.”

Booher said Parkside Day 2020 engaged 479 donors and raised $143,923 in contributions from alumni, faculty, /staff, local community members and other friends of UW-Parkside.