SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the school’s Careers in the Healthcare Industry Day and the Fall 2019 Internship and Career Fair.
These two large-scale career and recruiting events are designed to ensure that employers connect with UW-Parkside’s best resource: students. Regional and national employers love Parkside students because they have a proven work ethic and a genuine interest in contributing to the success of our communities.
Careers in the Healthcare Industry Day is a cooperative effort between both UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College, and will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday on campus in the Student Center Ballroom. The agenda for Careers in the Healthcare Industry Day is available now.
On Thursday, UW-Parkside and Carthage College will jointly host the Fall Internship and Career Fair, which will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on campus.
A record number of 72 employers are scheduled be on campus to engage with students and promote internship and job opportunities from a variety of industries. Juniors, seniors and recent graduates from all majors at UW-Parkside and Carthage College will have the opportunity to discuss internships and full-time degree-required career opportunities.
Health care is the second-fastest growing industry in the region and offers careers in a variety of clinical and non-clinical areas.
A panel of hospital administrators and healthcare organization leaders will lead a various panel discussions that touch on non-clinical careers, clinical careers, tips for getting hired, talent needs in the region, current trends, future growth and workforce projection.
Pre-registered students will receive guaranteed seating in the break-out sessions and panel discussions. Seating is limited and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Students can sign up via Handshake.
“We’re thrilled to welcome new employers like Haribo of America and Nexus Pharmaceuticals, and our college graduates are fortunate with so many career opportunities right here in our region,” UW-Parkside Employer Relations Coordinator Linda Bevec said.
More information about both events can be found at www.uwp.edu.
For more information about these events, contact Linda Bevec via email at bevec@uwp.edu or via phone at 262-595-2016.
