Parkside alum gets gig with the Bucks

“Trenton always made time for me when I needed advice regarding my animation and video internships during my career at Parkside,” said Castillo. “During my senior year, Lisa offered great advice on what to expect as an artist in the professional world. And Jay’s film study classes were both entertaining and very insightful on both the theory of film and story. He was an incredible motivator and made me believe that I had what it took to be a storytelling and filmmaker.”

Looking ahead

Castillo is excited for what the future holds now that he’s landed his dream position, not just because he’s in an environment he’s familiar with and fond of, but also because he gets to engage with his passion.

“Getting this position means a lot to me,” he said. “It means I can not only stay in my hometown of Milwaukee, but also work for an organization that creates positive change through the city and state. I never knew my dream of making it to the NBA would be realized through my passion and love for video production and storytelling.”

During his three seasons with the team so far, he has seen the team’s progress in the playoffs and the building of the Fiserv Forum.