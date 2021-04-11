Park teacher admitted to Happiness League

RACINE — A special education teacher at Park High School received a special delivery March 28.

Directing Principal Jeff Miller came to Billiejo “Mojo” Majonnier’s classroom armed with a cape and a massive computer monitor marking her admittance to the Happiness League.

The Happiness League is a new nationwide initiative by LG to honor America’s teachers for their heroic efforts equipping students with the social and emotional wellness “super” skills needed to persevere and succeed in life. Those happiness skills are gratitude, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and mindfulness. The Racine Unified School District nominated Mojonnier for personifying these critical skills.

“She has developed a culture within her classroom that is built on these six principles,” Miller said. Majonnier sees students as students who are talented, compassionate, empathetic, and capable of amazing things. She works with some of the most at-risk students in the community. I am so proud of her.”

Mojonnier is one of just 50 educators nationwide to be inducted as a superhero teacher.

