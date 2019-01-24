RACINE — Park High School Health Occupations Students of America members honored their school resource officers on Jan. 9 during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Students brought cookies and thanked the SROs for their service to Park High School.
"Law enforcement officers of every rank and file have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities," Park HOSA students said. "They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. On National Law Enforcement Day, we have an opportunity to thank them for their service and offer a token of respect."
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities. Since then, many organizations nationwide have joined forces to support National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to spread encouragement and respect to these dedicated men and women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.