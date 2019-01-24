Try 1 month for 99¢
Park High School

Park High School students Tylee Oakley and Diana Siewert presented cookies and recited a speech to school resource officers Jerome King and John LeGath.

RACINE — Park High School Health Occupations Students of America members honored their school resource officers on Jan. 9 during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Students brought cookies and thanked the SROs for their service to Park High School.

"Law enforcement officers of every rank and file have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities," Park HOSA students said. "They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. On National Law Enforcement Day, we have an opportunity to thank them for their service and offer a token of respect."

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities. Since then, many organizations nationwide have joined forces to support National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to spread encouragement and respect to these dedicated men and women.

