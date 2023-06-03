RACINE — Jovaniel Acosta-Calzada doesn’t feel successful unless he challenges himself.

“Get out of your comfort zone in order to be successful,” Acosta-Calzada often tells himself. “If I don’t struggle, I’m doing something wrong.”

Acosta-Calzada has learned those lessons through experience during the past several years. His time in Racine has involved struggles, but he has grown because of them.

On Saturday, Acosta-Calzada will be one of about 265 graduates from Park High School, 1901 12th St.

Acosta-Calzada and his family moved to the area from Mexico when he was in sixth grade, a massive adjustment.

“It was new people, it was a new language, a new culture,” Acosta-Calzada said.

The first several months were difficult and involved him being bullied, mainly because of the language barrier.

Acosta-Calzada gradually became more comfortable and started to feel confident as a high school freshman. He met friends and got involved in Park’s Latino Student Union.

Acosta-Calzada also took part in the school’s youth apprenticeship program. Since last July, that has involved him working part-time as a teller at Educators Credit Union.

He enjoys the camaraderie among coworkers.

Mike Lynch, Park workplace learning coordinator, met Acosta-Calzada at the start of his junior year. Lynch told him about the application for the credit union apprenticeship and was not surprised Acosta-Calzada had immediate success.

“He just went to the moon,” Lynch said. “Everybody loves this kid. He’s just a really likable guy. You just meet these people and you know that they’re going to be good at whatever it is they decide to do.”

This July, Acosta-Calzada is set to become a full-time teller at Educators Credit Union. He will balance that job with classes at Gateway Technical College starting in the fall.

Acosta-Calzada said his favorite course in high school was entrepreneurship, and he is interested in a career in marketing.

“I’m a really creative person,” he said. “I like to speak, even though I get really nervous, but I’m really comfortable with myself, so I like to do big things, and I just know that marketing is a big thing.”

Indeed, Lynch was struck by a speech Acosta-Calzada gave in April at a Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce awards banquet.

“He just nailed it,” Lynch said. “It was outstanding.”

Lynch said Acosta-Calzada’s motto of getting outside his comfort zone is something the student lives by.

“I think you see that through his progression,” Lynch said. “He always seems to challenge himself and win, lose or draw, he’s going to keep trying … It’s very admirable.”

Acosta-Calzada’s embrace of obstacles has led to “exponential” growth during the past couple years, Lynch said.

“It’s a big deal what you’ve accomplished,” Lynch told him.

Acosta-Calzada said it will be bittersweet to graduate because he enjoys the routine of school days and will miss seeing friends and teachers.

“It’s all over the place,” he said. “It’s exciting, but it’s sad at the same time.”

Graduating high school is a measure of success, and Acosta-Calzada plans to continue going out of his comfort zone on the way to more successes.

Park High School block party gets community ready for school year Monday evening