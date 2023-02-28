RACINE — Park High School is seeking gently used royal blue graduation caps and gowns from alumni for students in need. They can be dropped off at the main office at Park, 1901 12th St. For more information, call 262-619-4400 or email Brittany.meyer@rusd.org.
Park seeks graduation caps and gowns for students in need
