RACINE — Nany Pipp was ecstatic when she found out.

Pipp received an email two months ago informing her that Park High School received a $5,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to help its culinary arts pathway.

“I’m thinking, ‘Wow,’ and I let out a little scream,” said Pipp, Park cross categorical special education teacher.

Pipp, who wrote the grant application, quickly told Jerry Cain, Park culinary arts instructor, who said the news made his week.

Park was one of 40 high schools across the country that received a $5,000 grant.

With the grant money, Cain ordered, among other things, a six-burner oven and a three-compartment sink that will make it easier to wash large items. The materials are expected to be delivered to the school this summer and ready to be used by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“Who’s excited about a sink? I am,” Cain said.

For years, the school has wanted to enhance its culinary program, so the grant “helps launch that,” said Park Principal Bill O’Malley.

Pipp is excited the money can provide better materials for skilled students.

“If you don’t have the right ingredients, you can’t really make anything, you can’t be successful,” Pipp said. “Our students are so talented that they need these things. If we have Jerry and we have the equipment, the kids really will just take off running.”

Cain said there is always room for improvement and that the new items will make the culinary arts classroom better.

The Park culinary arts pathway started in fall 2016 when the Academies of Racine began, and it has grown since then.

Cain said there were around 100 students in the culinary pathway this past school year, and the upcoming school year should see the most seniors in the pathway so far.

O’Malley said interest in the pathway has increased because students can see their work and find joy in serving peers, staff and community members.

“Every time you get to see something happen, it becomes more alive,” O’Malley said. “They get a gratitude off of the service besides seeing that this is a potential career for them.”

Pipp said staffers always enjoy when students cater a meal, and she loves seeing students smile when complimented on their food.

Cain said doing hands-on work is part of the appeal of culinary arts, as is traveling to local restaurants and bakeries to learn.

Park offers six culinary courses. Some students have a cooking background but many do not.

Cain appreciates that he can help students learn a lifelong skill.

“It’s something you’ll use for the rest of your life,” Cain said. “It won’t go away.”

Cain wants lessons to be as practical as possible and said the six-burner oven and new sink will help with that, since those are often used in food service jobs.

According to Cain and O’Malley, Park culinary students catered 16 events at the high school during the 2022-23 school year, and they hope to do as many as possible in the upcoming year.

With new materials provided by the grant money, Park students should have more opportunities to make that a reality.

