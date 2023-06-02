RACINE — Sage Hansen thought it was just another project — until the school showcase.

During the event, students presented rings made from repurposed gun shell casings, and many people were interested in buying them.

“It just blew up from there,” said Hansen, a Park High School freshman.

The items came from the “A Case for Change” project in a class taught by Stephen Quirke, Park art specialist.

Quirke has “lost a lot of students to gun violence” and wanted to help current students give back to the community by raising awareness about the issue.

“It’s just a sad thing that I kept on getting more and more upset about, and I felt really powerless,” Quirke said. “The best resource available to us is our kids, so reach out to them: ‘How do you feel about this issue?’”

Students in the beginning art metals class have made more orange rings since the May 3 showcase.

Quirke and a few students plan to sell them Friday at Monument Square during a rally against gun violence from noon to 2 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to Voices of Black Mothers United.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is recognized the first Friday of June every year.

“I always stress that this is not a pro- or an anti-gun issue,” Quirke said. “This is an anti-shoot kids issue, anti-violence against kids issue.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the top cause of death in 2020 for people ages 1 to 19 in the United States, with 4,357 children and teenagers killed.

In Racine, shots fired calls during a nine-month span more than doubled from 2018 to 2022, according to the Racine Police Department. From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2018, there were 393 shots fired calls. During the same timespan in 2022, there were 841 shots fired calls.

The project entailed Park students making orange wire rings that are partly composed of spent shell casings, and creating functional objects, such as a money clip or bookmark, that illustrate their views about gun violence.

“A Case for Change” became more personal for Ariana Vaughn when she heard about the death of 36-year-old Racine resident Alexis Fisher, who died in April of an apparent gunshot wound.

A suspect in Fisher’s death has been arrested.

“That hit very close to home,” said Vaughn, a junior at Park.

After Fisher was killed, the project “became something I wanted to help out with,” Vaughn said.

She has made many rings in recent weeks and enjoys the calming process of creating them.

“It’s peaceful for me,” Vaughn said.

Creating rings by using wires and shell casings was a new activity for Quirke and students at Park, 1901 12th St.

“It’s pretty cool,” Vaughn said. “It’s different. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Vaughn wants to raise awareness about gun violence and hopes there is “less violence, more peace and love around the world.”

Hansen, who said he has dealt with gun violence “all throughout my life” in Racine, agreed — but knows eliminating gun violence is far easier said than done.

“I would like to hope that things will change,” Hansen said.

Hansen said it has meant a lot to do the project and take back some control over a topic that can seem overwhelming.

Creating the items has made him feel “a little bit of power over the things that cause so many people so much harm,” Hansen said.

Quirke mentioned the potentially transformational impact of turning a used casing into a piece of jewelry.

“When you have something in your hands, you can change it,” Quirke said. “You can’t really change people, but you can change the parts of the world that you’re in. The more, in a basic way, (students) realize, ‘If I pick something up that is a thing and I can make it into something else,’ that is amazing. That’s power. That’s the power of art.”

Quirke has appreciated hearing students talk about what gun violence means to them.

He said it is important for students to “feel empowered with the materials around them and … how they can shape (them) in a positive way.”

Students like Hansen and Vaughn are trying to raise awareness about gun violence, and they hope to garner more local support for positive change.

