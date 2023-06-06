RACINE — Grace Betker basically grew up at Park High School.

Both of her parents teach at Park, so Betker spent plenty of time inside the building at 1901 12th St.

On Saturday afternoon, Betker joined about 265 classmates at graduation.

Betker was the class of 2023 valedictorian.

Betker said it felt “bittersweet” to be moving on from the building where she has spent so much time, but she will return.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Betker’s freshman and sophomore years, which led her to cherish her time as a junior and senior and attend as many school events as possible.

The pandemic “made me really want to enjoy these last two years,” Betker said.

This fall, Betker will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and study education. She wants to be a teacher because of her parents, the excellent educators she had and her time as a teacher’s assistant this school year.

“The impact all of my teachers have had on me in my life and the bonds that I’ve created with them has impacted and inspired me to become a teacher one day and hopefully have the same impact on students,” Betker said.

