Park High School shows off during Academies Showcase

RACINE — Students demonstrated science, health care and a plethora of other skills Dec. 2 at Park High School during its Academies Showcase.

Elementary students Keishon Brazzell and DJ King, along with Park junior Syeareya Blair, watched closely as Andrew Lawson, also a junior at Park in the health sciences pathway, practiced giving injections. Lawson closely followed directions, inserting the syringe into an orange for practice and placing a Band-Aid on the fruit at the close of the procedure.

Lawson said he chose his pathway because he wants to help people, with the hope of someday becoming a surgeon.

Lawson is planning to do an internship next year at a local medical facility.

Racine Unified School District’s other two comprehensive high schools, Horlick and Case, also hosted academies showcases last week.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase all the different things that go on within our building, specifically through the Academies of Racine,” Park Principal Jeff Miller said.

The event is geared toward incoming eighth-grade students to help them get a better idea of the various academies options offered at Unified schools prior to the closure of the district’s school choice window.