PARK HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients from Park High School in 2021 are:
Co-valedictorians: Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich.
Salutatorian: Andrew Lawson.
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Alexis Betker, Elisabeth Greulich, Andrew Lawson.
Arlo Marie Anderson Scholarship: Mayle Aburto, Ysela Cruz, Elisabeth Greulich, Vanessa Reynoso.
Dennis Barry STRIVE Scholarship: Elizabeth Czosnek.
Henry P. & Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship, Nova Southeastern University Scholarship/Grant, University of Minnesota — Morris Scholarship: Da’Mariyona Strong.
Bryant and Stratton Scholarship and Edward & Lilyann Yokel Scholarship: Mikayla Smith.
Carleton College Scholarships & Grants: Elida Coronado.
Carroll University Scholarship: LaDainian Johnson, Aztalan Huizar-Barfoth.
Carthage College Scholarship: Shantell Moore.
Educators Credit Union Scholarship and Western Illinois University Scholarship: Alexis Betker.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship & Grant, Kiwanis of West Racine Scholarship, Woman of Excellence Award: Esther Lopez.
Jeff Dowd Scholarship — Gateway and Snap-On Tool Set Award: Jonathon Calderon.
Hallam Family Scholarship: Ryan Lockridge.
Concordia University Scholarship, Hamline University Scholarship/Grant and Wisconsin Lutheran Scholarship/Grant: LaDainian Johnson.
Johnson and Wales University Scholarship: Chloey Phillips.
Lockwood Scholarship: Andrew Lawson, Yaritza Pulido.
Loyola University Chicago Presidential Scholarship and SC Johnson Sons & Daughters Scholarship: Elisabeth Greulich.
Marian University Scholarship: Brett Brohelden.
Marquette University Scholarship & Grant: Ysela Cruz.
National Veterans Business Development Council Scholarship & Award: Rileigh Smith-Hopkins.
Northern Illinois University Scholarship: Samone Avila, Trey Kelley.
NROTC Scholarship: Vincent Wentorf.
Park Hall of Fame Scholarship: Alexis Betker, Vincent Wentorf.
Parkside Promise Plus: Arianya Davis, Gabrielle Gleason, Vanessa Reynoso.
Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp Scholarship: Vanessa Reynoso.
Racine PTA Council Scholarships — Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarships: Elisabeth Greulich, Mayle Aburto.
Ripon College Honors Scholarship: Cullen Krogh.
SC Johnson STEM Scholars: Donovon Crockett, Alejandro Esparza Jr., Luis Vasquez.
St. Norbert College Scholarship: Ysela Cruz, Caleb Cornelius.
Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship: Erin Ketterhagen, Esther Lopez.
Technical Excellence Scholarship: Kadin Metz, Shantell Moore, Fatima Perez-Romero.
Turn Around Award/Scholarship: Geovanni McClain.
UW-Green Bay Phoenix Scholar Award: Ysela Cruz.
UW-Milwaukee Scholarship: Mayle Aburto, Mikaela Hunt.
UW-Parkside Scholarship & Grant: Vanessa Reynoso, Andrew Lawson.