PARK HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients from Park High School in 2021 are:

Co-valedictorians: Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich.

Salutatorian: Andrew Lawson.

Academic Excellence Scholarship: Alexis Betker, Elisabeth Greulich, Andrew Lawson.

Arlo Marie Anderson Scholarship: Mayle Aburto, Ysela Cruz, Elisabeth Greulich, Vanessa Reynoso.

Dennis Barry STRIVE Scholarship: Elizabeth Czosnek.

Henry P. & Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship, Nova Southeastern University Scholarship/Grant, University of Minnesota — Morris Scholarship: Da’Mariyona Strong.

Bryant and Stratton Scholarship and Edward & Lilyann Yokel Scholarship: Mikayla Smith.

Carleton College Scholarships & Grants: Elida Coronado.

Carroll University Scholarship: LaDainian Johnson, Aztalan Huizar-Barfoth.

Carthage College Scholarship: Shantell Moore.

Educators Credit Union Scholarship and Western Illinois University Scholarship: Alexis Betker.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship & Grant, Kiwanis of West Racine Scholarship, Woman of Excellence Award: Esther Lopez.

Jeff Dowd Scholarship — Gateway and Snap-On Tool Set Award: Jonathon Calderon.

Hallam Family Scholarship: Ryan Lockridge.

Concordia University Scholarship, Hamline University Scholarship/Grant and Wisconsin Lutheran Scholarship/Grant: LaDainian Johnson.

Johnson and Wales University Scholarship: Chloey Phillips.

Lockwood Scholarship: Andrew Lawson, Yaritza Pulido.

Loyola University Chicago Presidential Scholarship and SC Johnson Sons & Daughters Scholarship: Elisabeth Greulich.

Marian University Scholarship: Brett Brohelden.

Marquette University Scholarship & Grant: Ysela Cruz.

National Veterans Business Development Council Scholarship & Award: Rileigh Smith-Hopkins.

Northern Illinois University Scholarship: Samone Avila, Trey Kelley.

NROTC Scholarship: Vincent Wentorf.

Park Hall of Fame Scholarship: Alexis Betker, Vincent Wentorf.

Parkside Promise Plus: Arianya Davis, Gabrielle Gleason, Vanessa Reynoso.

Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp Scholarship: Vanessa Reynoso.

Racine PTA Council Scholarships — Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarships: Elisabeth Greulich, Mayle Aburto.

Ripon College Honors Scholarship: Cullen Krogh.

SC Johnson STEM Scholars: Donovon Crockett, Alejandro Esparza Jr., Luis Vasquez.

St. Norbert College Scholarship: Ysela Cruz, Caleb Cornelius.

Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship: Erin Ketterhagen, Esther Lopez.

Technical Excellence Scholarship: Kadin Metz, Shantell Moore, Fatima Perez-Romero.

Turn Around Award/Scholarship: Geovanni McClain.

UW-Green Bay Phoenix Scholar Award: Ysela Cruz.

UW-Milwaukee Scholarship: Mayle Aburto, Mikaela Hunt.

UW-Parkside Scholarship & Grant: Vanessa Reynoso, Andrew Lawson.

Betker
Greulich
Lawson
