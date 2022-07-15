Park High School Class of 1960 62nd reunion scheduled for July 29-30

PARK HIGH CLASS OF 1960 will be having a 62nd Class Reunion and 80th Birthday Celebration, which will be held Friday and Saturday, July 29-30. It's not too late to sign up.
Friday morning there will be a 9-hole Fun Golf Scramble — first tee time 9:00 a.m. — and picnic lunch to follow at H.F. Johnson Park
Picnic lunch will be a Southwest BBQ. Golf and lunch will be $44.75, picnic lunch only $20.75 including tip and tickets.
Friday evening 5 p.m. will be a pizza party with Italian salad and soda at Infusino's Banquet Hall on Rapids Drive. $15.00.
Saturday Evening Dinner at Infusino's Banquet Hall (registration and visiting) starts at 4 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m.
Menu ($40.00 tip and tax included)
- Filet and Chicken Family Style (3 courses). Italian bread with Italian Salad, mostaccioli w meatballs & Italian sausage.
- Filet Mignon topped whole button mushrooms & gravy, baked chicken, red potatoes & green beans. Dessert to follow.
Any questions: Call Sheila (Sipher) Lopour 262-884-3990 or Karen (Manke) Weiss 262-994-2815 or email jkweiss617@hotmail.com.
The class website is Parkhighclassof60.com