RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients at Park High School in 2023 included:
Valedictorian, Androff Scholarship, Educators Credit Union Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship, Marian University Scholarships, Racine Area Retired Teachers Association Scholarship and Roma Lodge Scholarship: Grace Betker
Salutatorian: Danielle Christopherson
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Danielle Christopherson, Grace Betker and Kyle Ketterhagen
Arlo Marie Anderson Scholarship: Shelby Jennings, Whitney Robbins, Danielle Christopherson and Emily Getman
Carroll University Scholarships: Ysabel Martinez
Carthage College Scholarships & Grants: Aramis Berrios-Garcia, Caitlin Chumbley, Julia Keeran, Tyvon Cade and Aubrey Michelson
Clarke University Scholarship: Isreonna Holland-Cotton
Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship, Marshall Egan Scholarship and Turn Around Award/Scholarship: Dontaveon Echoles
Froedtert Hospital Scholarship and North Dakota State University Scholarship: Taya Crowell
Gateway Promise: Christian Rivas
Hallam Family Scholarship: Truman Strand and Aramis Berrios-Garcia
Lockwood Scholarship: Taya Crowell, Ysabel Martinez, Linkin Cain, Alexendra Reynoso, Gabriela Cruz and Isreonna Holland-Cotton
Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarships & Grants: Elizabeth Anguiano and Kyle Ketterhagen
Northern Michigan University Scholarship: Jelayna Thomas
Park Hall of Fame Scholarship: Grace Betker and Kyle Ketterhagen
Perkins Family Scholarship: Elena Sosa
Racine PTA Council Scholarship: Shelby Jennings, Grace Betker, Taya Crowell and Gabriela Cruz
SC Johnson STEM Scholar: Ramon Castro
Shirley Nelson Scholarship: Eric Rannow and Dakota Cherry
Technical Excellence Scholarship: Ramon Castro, Truman Strand and Nevaeh Russo
University of Wisconsin-Madison Scholarships & Grants: Shelby Jennings
UW-Milwaukee Scholarships & Grants: Taya Crowell and Eric Rannow
UW-Parkside Scholarships & Grants: Emmanuel Johnson, Dontaveon Echoles, Danika Babington, Arianna Lowe, Karsten Calderon, Malena Kusters, Alexandra Reynoso and Ysabel Martinez
UW-Whitewater Scholarships & Grants and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Grant: Aramis Berrios-Garcia
Xaiver University Scholarship: Dakota Cherry