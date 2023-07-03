RACINE — Senior scholarship and award recipients at The Prairie School in 2023 included:

Athlete of the Year Award: Nolan Boerner, Sophia Lawler.

Augustana College Dean’s Scholarship: Madeline Gaylord, Dylan Schmidkonz.

Baylor University Distinction Award, Baylor Choice Award: Alekssandra Kuvshinikov.

Bradly University Dean’s Scholarship: Mauricio Garduno.

Butler University Academic Scholarship: Fiona Anton, Sophie Giles, Amelia Ropiak and Madeline Warner.

Carroll University Charles Carroll Scholar: Arenie Vartanian.

Carthage College Academic Scholarship: Christopher Maksimik and Owen Oakland.

Case Western Reserve University Scholarship: Alaina Pessin and Anya Wokwicz.

Centre College Colonel Scholarship, Monmouth College Scholarship and University of St. Thomas Presidential Scholarship: Kyleigh Anderson.

Chinese Award and University of Denver Merit Award: Amelia Ropiak.

Coe College Merit Scholarship, Cornell College Freeway Scholarship, Hamline University Merit Scholarship and Valparaiso University Merit Scholarship: Owen Oakland.

College for Creative Studies Scholarship and Savannah College of Art + Design Award: Dylan Schmidkonz.

Connecticut College 1911 Scholarship and Union College Presidential Scholarship: Madeline Gaylord.

Creighton University Founders Scholarship: Amelia Ropiak and Madeline Warner.

Culver-Stockton College Scholarship and Lake Michigan College Scholarship: Kaleb Shannon.

David Drewek Visual Arts Award, Sarah Lawrence Dean’s Scholarship and University of Vermont Presidential Scholarship: Jaclyn Palmen.

DePaul University Dean’s Scholarship: Nathan Breiwick, Brie Luchun Ledvina and Callahan Polzin.

Denison University Merit Scholarship: Fiona Anton and Madeline Gaylord.

Drake University Presidential Scholarship: Sydney Carpenter, Claire Mianecki, Amelia Ropiak and Madeline Warner

Drexel University A.J. Drexel Scholarship: Taej Desai and Dylan Schmidkonz.

Eckerd College Presidential Scholarship and Florida Institute of Technology Merit Scholarship: Christopher Maksimik.

Edward W. Weidner Award: Adam Langendorf and Makiyah Thompson.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Dean’s Scholarship: Charles Shaw and Liam York.

English Award and French Award: Anya Wokwicz.

Gerald Buck Science Award: Mark Mamalakis.

Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship: Alma Herrmann.

Howard University Capstone Scholarship, Spelman College Institutional Scholarship and University of Arizona Excellence Award: Mya Kennedy.

Illinois Institute of Technology Scholarship and University of Wisconsin Parkside Barbara J. Thompson Scholarship: Saitej Avula.

Imogene Powers Johnson Award for Leadership: Michael Batten.

Indiana University Dean’s Scholarship and University of Iowa National Scholars Award: Fiona Anton and Amelia Ropiak.

Iowa State Journey Scholarship: Sydney Carpenter and Dylan Schmidkonz.

Instrumental Music Award, Mathematics Award, Prairie Medallion for Academic Excellence and National Merit Commended Student: Nolan Boerner.

Kenyon College Distinguished Academic Scholar: Alex Waite.

Knox College Merit Award: Fiona Anton and Owen Oakland.

Lake Forest College Presidential Scholarship: Christopher Maksimik and Arenie Vartanian.

Lawrence University Light! More Light! Scholarship: Arenie Vartanian and Alex Waite.

Lehigh University Scholar Award, Social Studies Award and Syracuse University Leadership Scholarship Award: Alaina Pessin.

Lewis University Trustee Scholarship: Sophia Lawler.

Loyola University Chicago Dean’s Scholarship: Nathan Breiwick, Madeline Gaylord, Mya Kennedy, Sarah Koker, Brie Luchun Ledvina, Christopher Maksimik, Callahan Polzin, Amelia Ropiak, Dasch Temple and Arenie Vartanian.

Macalester College Dewitt Wallace Distinguished Scholarship, Rhodes College Diehl Scholarship, Spanish Award, The Ohio State University National Buckeye Recognition Award and Trustees Scholarship: Fiona Anton.

Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship: Nathan Breiwick, Sadie Carpenter, Sydney Carpenter, Mya Kennedy, Brie Luchun Ledvina, Callahan Polzin, Amelia Ropiak, Dasch Temple, Arenie Vartanian and Anya Wokwicz.

Miami University (OH) Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship: Dylan Schmidkonz and Madeline Warner.

Michigan Technological University Merit Award: Mauricio Garduno, Timothy Peterson, Emilie Ulrich and Liam York.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship: Saitej Avula, Mauricio Garduno and Liam York.

Motto Award: Brie Luchun Ledvina and Mark Mamalakis.

Northern Illinois University Huskie Legacy Award, University of Kansas Rock Chalk Award and Vocal Music Award: Madeline Warner.

Norwich University Presidential Scholarship: Sophie Giles.

Occidental College President’s Scholarship: Ruby Flynn.

Olivet Nazarene University Scholarship and Ripon College Faculty Scholarship: Rebekah Black.

Saint Louis University Scholarship: Claire Mianecki.

Seattle University Academic Achievement Scholarship and University of Oregon Summit Scholarship: Sarah Koker.

Southern Illinois University Saluki Scholarship: Liam York.

St. Norbert John F. Kennedy Scholarship: Rebekah Black and Owen Oakland.

Trinity International University Foundation Scholarship and Wisconsin Lutheran Foundation Scholarship: Catherine Yunker.

University of Cincinnati Century Scholarship, UC STEM Scholarship, UC Out of State Scholarship and UC Engineering Scholarship: Taej Desai.

University of Iowa Wisconsin Access Award: Fiona Anton, Sydney Carpenter and Amelia Ropiak.

University of Minnesota Duluth Merit Scholarship: Calvin Sharpe.

University of Oregon Minds Move Mountains Scholarship: Callahan Polzin.

University of Wisconsin Platteville Merit Scholarship and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Presidential Scholarship: Bryce Wagner.

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Black and Gold Scholarship and Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship: Taej Desai, Brie Luchun Ledvina and Dylan Schmidkonz.

University of Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk Exceptional Scholarship: Emilie Ulrich.

Xavier University Merit/Presidential Scholarship: Sadie Carpenter, Sydney Carpenter, Claire Mianecki and Anya Wokwicz.

Cum Laude Society: Fiona Anton, Michael Batten, Nolan Boerner, Ruby Flynn, Autumn Liu, Mark Mamalakis, Jaclyn Palmen, Alaina Pessin, Calvin Sharpe and Anya Wokwicz.