RACINE — Television has been known to turn kids’ brains to mush. It seems to have had the opposite effect on Zola Peterson.
The 18-year-old was named Park High School’s 2018 salutatorian in June. Next week, she will become the first person in her family to attend college. And Peterson already has a plan.
“I want to be a medical examiner,” she said.
Growing up, Peterson enjoyed detective shows. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was one of her favorites.
For awhile, she wanted to be an investigator, but later thought better of it.
“Dealing with people became a hassle,” she joked.
Instead, she wants to become a medical examiner — like the characters Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in NCIS or Dr. Alexx Woods in “CSI: Miami.” Except Peterson wants to deal with real bodies, not prosthetics and actors in front of a camera.
“I’ll be giving the dead one last voice, telling their story and how they died,” she said of her planned career.
To achieve that goal, Peterson will be attending nearby Marquette University this fall. At Marquette, undergraduate students studying biomedical sciences get to work with cadavers in person, rather than watching from the sidelines.
Hands on, all in
Peterson isn’t used to being on the sidelines. At Park, 1901 12th St., she was a three-sport athlete in swimming, bowling and track & field — she became an all-county honorable mention for swimming backstroke in December 2017.
“I’m more of a hands-on person,” Peterson said. “I didn’t want to go into business or accounting where I would be at a desk all day.”
Peterson was actually at swimming practice when she found out that she’d been accepted to Marquette, her No. 1 college choice. She didn’t bother applying anywhere else at first.
It seemed like a normal practice last August, but then “My mom came in with this giant envelope from Marquette,” Peterson said.
Excited and nervous, she snatched the package and ran into an office, opening the acceptance letter solo. When she started screaming with joy, her teammates knew she’d been accepted and gathered around in celebration. Her mother started crying.
A Golden Eagle
Peterson lives with her mom, two sisters and grandmother. She’s the oldest of the three girls and — like so many other older siblings — is trying to set an example for her sisters to follow.
At college, she’s more nervous about her education than anything else. To prepare, she asked for a single room, so that she won’t disturb a roommate with late-night study sessions.
“She’s got such a big heart,” Park Principal Jeff Miller said.
Earlier this month, Peterson returned to her alma mater to meet up with Miller. The two chatted for over an hour, working through the teenager’s anxieties as she prepares for Marquette.
“Zola really is a remarkable young lady with a lot of resolve, a lot of grit ... While she will be a first-generation college student, she has a support system around her, not only at home but her teachers and coaches,” Miller said. “It’s hard not to be drawn to a kid like her, because she embodies everything that you want in a student.
“A message to all families, it means so much to me as a person — not only as an educator, but as a person — when a family and a student trusts you to be a part of the process,” he said.
She shouldn’t have too much to worry about. Her high school GPA was above 4.60 and her work ethic, combined with communication skills, made sure Peterson was near the top of her class.
“I had a really good connection with my teachers,” she said. “I wasn’t afraid to ask questions or stay late or go to them after school.”
With move-in day set for Thursday, she’s a mix of emotions — “I’m nervous because I’m a homebody … I’m worried about the workload … I’m excited for the new town” — but Peterson is ready for the next step.
“I’ll be giving the dead one last voice, telling their story and how they died.” Zola Peterson, on her plans to become a medical examiner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.