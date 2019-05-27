Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Park High School class of 1984’s 35th reunion has been scheduled for the weekend of June 28-29.

The festivities are scheduled to begin with a kickoff party 7 p.m. June 28 at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave. A second party is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 29 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

For more information, visit the Park High School Class of 1984 Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2XaqQYQ or email Krista Long at klong6@att.net. Payments will be accepted through Venmo, PayPal or by check.

