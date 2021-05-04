Pandemic leads to new community service opportunity

RACINE — A new collaboration was recently formed between Siena Catholic Schools and Kingdom Manna Food Pantry when a staff member at St. Catherine’s High School identified the local nonprofit as one that needed willing volunteers.
Simultaneously, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools to make policy and environmental changes, but service to the community remained a mandatory requirement in order for students to graduate. Limited opportunities presented themselves due to Safer at Home orders.
The resulting collaboration between Siena Catholic Schools and Kingdom Manna was a natural solution, providing an available resource to a previously unmet need. Service opportunities are now available for students and staff to help coordinate, package and distribute meals to the community on a routine basis. Additionally, pouches of drinking water were donated and distributed to the six Siena Catholic Schools of Racine — John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Catherine’s, St. Joseph, St. Lucy, and St. Rita — for those students who happened to forget a water bottle at home. This was especially welcome as traditional water fountains were turned off due to the pandemic.
“I am thrilled to see that our students and staff continue to prioritize service to the greater community,” said Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine. “As proud Racinians, we will continue to identify and work alongside organizations that meet the needs of our neighbors. This is a critical component of our Racine Dominican roots as well as our mission as Catholic schools.”
Kingdom Manna Food Pantry is the largest program operated by FINAO Inc., a Racine-based nonprofit with a mission to alleviate hunger and address educational needs.
“We cannot do this work without the strength of our school partners,” said Ronald Tatum, FINAO executive director. “In the face of shutdowns, reopening and navigating new classrooms, and, in many cases, new home life and personal challenges. Teachers, social workers, nurses, food service teams and support staff have been tireless in their work. They deserve our gratitude and celebration, and we hope to continue to work hard to support their needs.”
To learn more about Manna Kingdom Food Pantry or donate to FINAO Inc., go to kingdombuildersracine.org.