Pandemic leads to new community service opportunity

RACINE — A new collaboration was recently formed between Siena Catholic Schools and Kingdom Manna Food Pantry when a staff member at St. Catherine’s High School identified the local nonprofit as one that needed willing volunteers.

Simultaneously, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools to make policy and environmental changes, but service to the community remained a mandatory requirement in order for students to graduate. Limited opportunities presented themselves due to Safer at Home orders.

The resulting collaboration between Siena Catholic Schools and Kingdom Manna was a natural solution, providing an available resource to a previously unmet need. Service opportunities are now available for students and staff to help coordinate, package and distribute meals to the community on a routine basis. Additionally, pouches of drinking water were donated and distributed to the six Siena Catholic Schools of Racine — John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Catherine’s, St. Joseph, St. Lucy, and St. Rita — for those students who happened to forget a water bottle at home. This was especially welcome as traditional water fountains were turned off due to the pandemic.