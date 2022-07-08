Own a piece of education history: Bricks from Giese Elementary available for pickup Thursday

RACINE — Former employees and students at Giese Elementary School can take home a piece of the building they used to work at and attend.
Bricks from the school will be available for pickup from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot behind the Racine Unified Administrative Service Campus Building 2, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
Giese Elementary closed in June 2021. The building, formerly located at 5120 Byrd Ave., was built in 1965 and torn down earlier this year as part of the school district's Long Range Facilities Master Plan.
In photos: Giese Elementary School gets torn down
