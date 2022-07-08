Own a piece of education history: Bricks from Giese Elementary available for pickup Thursday

The Burlington Area School District is being sued by an area woman for closing a meeting that had become unruly. Muskego-Norway is facing a community petition after its school board didn’t approve a book about the World War II-era internment of Japanese people in the U.S. for an English class for unclear reasons. In February, Racine Unified was one of an untold number of school boards nationwide facing a bizarre threat from a community member who wanted to file claims against the school boards “surety bonds,” even though that was a legal impossibility.

Those are three local examples of many that are parts of a growing phenomenon led by adults from across the political spectrum who feel they are being shut out of decision-making about what’s going on inside their community’s schools, even when they don’t have kids attending the schools.

While these situations are unavoidable for those who attend and watch school board meetings, and unavoidable for the public officials whose email addresses and phone numbers are public, it’s almost impossible to tell how much of a difference the efforts are making in increasing transparency, protecting young people from harm or even influencing education in classrooms.