Overall UW System enrollment down slightly; UW-Parkside numbers up 3.8% over last year

SOMERS — Data has been released from the University of Wisconsin System that suggest a majority of students have responded positively to the return of on-campus instruction.
University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson unveiled enrollment figures from the first day of the fall semester that said there was an enrollment decline of about 1% across the UW System compared to 2019, while University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with a preliminary total of 4,547 students enrolled, experienced a 3.8% increase over fall 2019, according to a press release.
As part of UW-Parkside’s “Ranger Restart” plan, classes will be conducted in-person, online or a combination of the two formats. Face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and are strongly encouraged outside when physical distancing is not possible.
Sixty-one percent of classes are fully online (57% of undergraduate classes; 89% of graduate classes), though 2,542 students have at least one in-person or hybrid (mixed in-person and online) class. Of the 4,547 total students, 654 are enrolled in graduate programs, a 44% increase over fall 2019 enrollment data. Three-hundred and ninety-three of those students are in the online MBA program.
“UW-Parkside’s enrollment growth is coming from enrollment gains in innovative, market-responsive, new master’s and online programs and from improvements in graduation rates,” said Rob Ducoffe, provost and vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at UW-Parkside.
UW System enrollment
A total of nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the state’s 10 universities that began on-campus instruction on Wednesday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial. Including estimates for the other three universities and expected registration additions across all universities after the first day of classes, UW System is estimating 165,897 students for fall 2020.
The UW System does not typically release enrollment figures from the first day of instruction but is doing so because of widespread interest in campus activities during the fall 2020 semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic. First-day enrollment makes up about 95% of the enrollment in a given semester, with another 5% enrolling after the first day. These first-day 2020 enrollment figures should not be compared to final enrollment figures from 2019.
Praying for calm
Street preacher on the mic
Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings of Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist
Dominican Sister Erica Jordan quotes Dr. Martin Luther King's famed "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that" speech
Rev. Anita Lang of Immanuel United Methodist Church
A man and woman hold hands in prayer
Art painted on the boarded up walls of Kenosha's Christ The King Church
A faith-filled painting
Praying for calm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!