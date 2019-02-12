MOUNT PLEASANT — Ellie Lutterman, a student at Case High School, was selected for the 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
She performed violin Sunday with the High School Honors Symphony Orchestra. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
Earlier this year, Lutterman auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording. Ellie will join performers from 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Poland, Qatar and South Korea for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said program director Morgan Smith. “We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”
Lutterman has studied music for nine years and is a member of the Lakeshore Youth Orchestra, Case High School Orchestra, Jazz Band, Drumline and the Loose Strings, a self-created student group. Sunday was be her second time playing at Carnegie Hall, as she was a member of the Middle School Honors Orchestra in 2015. She also participated in the Wisconsin State High School Honors orchestra this past fall.
“I’m so excited to meet people from around the world who share my musical passion and to play on such a historic stage again,” Lutterman said.
Finalists came together in New York City Thursday through Sunday. They learned from world-renowned conductors, worked with other finalists and got a taste of New York City. Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, took place Sunday, Feb. 10, and were open to the public.
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Carnegie Hall. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.
