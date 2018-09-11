Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SOMERS — Lakeshore Youth Orchestras is offering observation nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 12 and 19, for interested student musicians in grades four to 12 who play a string instrument. They are scheduled to be held in Room D184 of Tallent Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The organization has two orchestras: The Philharmonic Orchestra is a high school level ensemble conducted by Ed Kawakami, director of orchestral studies at Carthage College; the Sinfonia Orchestra is an elementary-middle school level string ensemble conducted by Darlene Rivest. Both orchestras meet once per week on Tuesday evenings for rehearsals.

Both orchestras are scheduled to perform a fall concert and spring concert, a pre-performance concert with the Kenosha Symphony at Christmas time, a midwinter chamber music session and a side-by-side performance with Project Trio at Carthage College. More information can be found at the website at lypmusic.org.

