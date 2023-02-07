BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The district offers comprehensive opportunities for students in 4K to grade 12.

Wisconsin’s open enrollment program allows residents to apply to attend a nonresident school district through April 28.

Children who will be age 4 by Sept. 1 can enroll to attend full or half-day 4K in the Burlington Area School District. There is a screening on March 1 for new 4K students.

Some students may be interested in the Burlington Area School District’s public school Montessori program for grade 4K to six. This program has limited space.

The Wisconsin Connect Charter School offers a virtual learning experience. In addition to an online learning platform, WisCo Connect will supplement this with a booked-based virtual learning option in Fall 2023.

The public is invited to an open house to learn more about the WisCo Charter School at 1 or 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the District office, 209 Wainwright Ave.

Also, BASD offers before and after-care for all elementary students. Before-care begins at 6 a.m. and after-care is available until 6 p.m. The cost of before and after-school care is charged separately.

To enroll, visit the district website at basd.k12.wi.us.