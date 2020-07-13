Online workshops planned for Gateway Promise 2 Finish program; a chance to finish degrees tuition free

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College is planning more online workshops for those interested in enrolling in the Promise 2 Finish program, which gives adults 23 years old or older, who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years, the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program, go online to gtc.edu/promise.

Virtual workshops are planned for the following dates and times:

5 to 6:30 p.m. July 22

10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4

4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24

To register for a virtual workshop, call 800-247-7122.

Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission application.

Acceptance will be granted to the first 110 students who meet all of the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, students must:

Be 23 years old or older by Jan. 1.

Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.

Have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to Jan. 1, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States.

Live in the Gateway Technical College District.

Complete the Gateway application for admission and be admitted to an eligible academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements by Oct. 1.

Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and receive a financial award letter by Oct. 1.

Have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

