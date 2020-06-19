Online workshop, information session to be held for SC Johnson HOPE program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College plans to hold one more online workshop for those interested in enrolling in the SC Johnson-funded Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment (HOPE) program, an effort which provides cost-free training to workers for in-demand career fields such as construction, advanced manufacturing, information technology and health sciences.

The next workshop is planned to be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23. To sign up for the online workshops, go online to: gtc.edu/hope.

Participation in the workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will be on hand to outline the career training available, walk potential students through the enrollment process and to answer any questions.

Enrollment is based on a first-come, first-served basis, so those interested are encouraged to go to attend a workshop or sign up for the program.

Preference will be given to those living in Racine County who have been dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19 and would benefit from retraining. Students will be quickly trained and gain the skills to successfully re-enter the workforce.