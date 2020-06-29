Olstinske honored with academic award

Olstinske develops innovative higher education programs to recruit and support both traditional and working adult students. She established and directs a concurrent enrollment program called Parkside Access to College Credit (PACC), which enables area high school students to earn both high school and college credit for certain classes in their high schools.

Olstinske received a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create a three-year U.S. history and civics program for high school students and social studies teachers. In collaboration with the college dean, she created two associate degree programs, one in professional studies and another in military and security studies. For working adults, she helped create the master of arts in applied professional studies, and co-directs the program. In line with her involvement in the development of a graduate certificate in smart city policy, Olstinske coauthored a chapter on smart cities for a Springer-Verlag volume on Smart Cities. Olstinske serves on a variety of campus committees, including the Course and Curriculum Committee and the Adult Education Committee.