Oelslager named assistant superintendent in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Jill Oeslager has been named assistant superintendent for the Burlington Area School District. The School Board approved the appointment at its Feb. 8 meeting. Her term begins July 1.
Earlier this month, Connie Zinnen, who has worked in the Burlington Area School District for 35 years, announced that she will retire in August 2021. Zinnen has served the district as assistant superintendent for 10 years.
Oelslager, who has 17 years experience in education, currently serves as the district’s teaching and learning coordinator and as principal for Karcher Middle School. Previously, she worked at Burlington High School as assistant principal and as a teacher in the science department.
“Jill is a systems thinker, laser focused on professional development of staff,” said Superintendent Stephen Plank in his announcement to staff. “She has been instrumental in leading our efforts around grading for learning and essential skills, as well as our multi-tiered system of support and the implementation and use of an array of student diagnostic assessments.”
“I am proud of the comprehensive programming and opportunities we have across the district to ensure all students feel a sense of belonging and achieve their goals,” said Oelslager.
Since the community passed a referendum in November 2018, Oelslager has served on the building planning team to build a new middle school for grades six to eight in Burlington.
Opening the new middle school has involved everything from redesigning the student course offerings to adding opportunities for grade six to designing a learning environment ready to meet the educational and extracurricular needs of students for generations. She has been central to nearly every decision along the multi-year journey to open the new school.
Oelslager sees this position as a continuation of her commitment to build relationships with students, provide an engaging environment and work to grow all of its students both academically and socio-emotionally.
Oelslager received her doctorate degree from Cardinal Stritch University in 2018. She also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch and a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She has served as a coach for the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA). Also, through AWSA, she will take part in starting a new Mastering Leadership Academy.