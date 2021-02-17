Oelslager named assistant superintendent in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Jill Oeslager has been named assistant superintendent for the Burlington Area School District. The School Board approved the appointment at its Feb. 8 meeting. Her term begins July 1.

Earlier this month, Connie Zinnen, who has worked in the Burlington Area School District for 35 years, announced that she will retire in August 2021. Zinnen has served the district as assistant superintendent for 10 years.

Oelslager, who has 17 years experience in education, currently serves as the district’s teaching and learning coordinator and as principal for Karcher Middle School. Previously, she worked at Burlington High School as assistant principal and as a teacher in the science department.

“Jill is a systems thinker, laser focused on professional development of staff,” said Superintendent Stephen Plank in his announcement to staff. “She has been instrumental in leading our efforts around grading for learning and essential skills, as well as our multi-tiered system of support and the implementation and use of an array of student diagnostic assessments.”

“I am proud of the comprehensive programming and opportunities we have across the district to ensure all students feel a sense of belonging and achieve their goals,” said Oelslager.