BURLINGTON — After Jill Oelslager gave a physics presentation in high school, a teacher told her she should consider becoming an educator.

Up to that point, Oelslager had not seriously thought about a career in education, but the instructor’s belief made her consider it.

More than two decades later, Oelslager is leading the Burlington Area School District. Since July 1, she has been the BASD interim superintendent.

In June, the BASD Board chose Oelslager as interim superintendent, a title she will hold for the 2023-24 school year.

Oelslager was anxious, yet eager, for the new challenge.

“I was excited,” she said. “Nervous but excited, of course. It’s always scary to jump into a new role.”

BASD Board President Peter Turke said Oelslager “is a great fit for the position” because she has been “heavily involved” in district planning in recent years, and he is confident in her leadership ability.

“I know Jill cares deeply about the school district,” Turke said.

Crucial year

Oelslager has been with the school district for about two decades and has held several roles, including science teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

In addition to interim superintendent, she will still have some assistant superintendent duties during the upcoming school year.

Oelslager lives in Burlington and has two children who attend BASD.

She replaced Stephen Plank as BASD superintendent after he took a job as principal at Wauwatosa East High School.

Oelslager has the interim title for this school year but said she “absolutely” plans to apply for the permanent superintendent role.

Oelslager said she supports a thorough superintendent search process that includes input from staff and community members about who they want in the position starting July 1, 2024.

“I think you should have to go through that process, and I just hope in the end that staff, the community and the board value my leadership and want me to continue in that role,” Oelslager said.

In June, Turke said the board felt it needed to name an interim leader because of the school district’s ongoing challenges. Those include a looming financial crisis, strategic planning and another operational referendum next year.

Because of those challenges, the upcoming school year likely will be a crucial one in the direction of the school district.

Oelslager, a former college track and field athlete, appears unphased by that pressure.

“Not a lot flusters me,” she said. “The more stressed I am, almost the better I’ll perform … More on my plate doesn’t stress me out.”

Background

That work ethic may stem from Oelslager’s childhood on a vegetable farm in Palmyra, about 30 miles northwest of Burlington.

After attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, her first job was as a science teacher at Burlington High School, a position she had for six years.

The high school principal at the time said Oelslager would be a good administrator.

Spurred by that encouragement, she earned a master’s degree and was BHS assistant principal for four years before being principal at Karcher Middle School for six years and assistant superintendent for two years.

In 2020-21, she led Karcher to a five-star rating from the state Department of Public Instruction, the highest possible grade.

Oelslager misses working directly with teenagers, but said administrative roles can affect more students.

“Though I don’t feel as connected in the classroom with kids, I do know that I’m able to assist with creating more of a ripple for more students,” she said. “Being able to make decisions and impact 3,100 kids — that’s intriguing and keeps me going.”

Oelslager’s last year as Karcher principal was in 2020-21, the first full school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She felt the associated challenges resulted in staff becoming closer.

“It really, to me, brought our school district together,” Oelslager said. “It just created more of that bond, because you had to do so much heavy lifting together … We can be more agile and flexible and innovative than we perhaps imagined we could be.”

‘Keep imagining and reinventing’

Innovation is part of Oelslager’s hobby of remodeling homes and vehicles.

Oelslager believes her forward-thinking ability will be helpful as superintendent. Similar to envisioning the potential of a home, she can picture where BASD can be and work to make that a reality.

“This might be where we are now, but I can see five, 10 steps down the road of where we’re trying to go, what we’re trying to do and how we can accomplish getting there,” Oelslager said. “I’m not afraid to build the airplane while it’s in the air. We know our destination, and let’s work out the kinks, and we’ll be OK. Let’s keep imagining and reinventing and creating as we move forward.”

In the future, Oelslager hopes to see more emphasis on career and technical education for high school students.

She wants to develop more business relationships so the school district can be “a conduit” between companies and students.

“It’s a symbiotic relationship,” Oelslager said. “We need businesses, and businesses need education, so how do we make sure that we really push on that and really start to build on that partnership?”

Financial challenges

Oelslager’s first few weeks in the new role have focused on developing relationships with School Board members, area officials and businesspeople.

On her first day as interim superintendent, Oelslager got down to work.

Her mindset was “giddy up, let’s go,” Oelslager said. “There’s so much work to do … It’s just more on the plate and trying to balance all of it.”

The main work challenge involves the finances of the school district, as BASD is facing projected seven-figure deficits in coming years.

The district will have an estimated deficit of $4.77 million in 2024-25. The school district’s 2025-26 projected deficit is $6.1 million. The 2026-27 projected deficit is $7.8 million. The 2027-28 estimated deficit is $9.7 million.

In April, Turke said the school district’s impending financial crisis is “by far the most challenging thing” he has faced during his time on the board.

In the short term, the main way to address the deficit is through an operational referendum.

This spring, community members voted down a non-recurring operational referendum that would have authorized the Burlington school board to exceed the state revenue limit by up to $8 million per year for the next three school years.

Another operational referendum question almost certainly will be on ballots next spring.

Oelslager said public education is intertwined with the present and future of Burlington.

“If we want to have a community that thrives economically, then we need to support our public school system,” Oelslager said. “It’s the school system that will bring new families, new businesses into the community. Your public school system can really hinder and/or support what the economic stability of the community actually looks like years down the road … The community will have to really decide if they believe in supporting the public school system or not. Do they see the value in educating kids?”

Oelslager said the school district did not impose the maximum tax levy on residents from 2005-15 because it wanted to be fiscally responsible, but now BASD needs the community’s assistance.

“We’re saying, ‘We need help,’ and we’re hoping the community responds to that,” Oelslager said.

Moving forward

In order to reach community members and hear their priorities, the district has set up focus groups with staff, families and business members in August and September.

As interim superintendent, Oelslager plans to be a hard-working, collaborative leader who does what she says and values everyone’s opinions.

By doing so, she aims to lead BASD through a critical year for the district.

Twelve photos of Burlington HS seniors returning to Waller Elementary Class of 2023 Students walking into school Lisa Schue and Utopia Pasika High-five Lucy Busse and Angela Bies Easton Schue hugs Angela Bies Adalie Rauch smiles Reese Schuls Lucy Busse High-fives from elementary schoolers Students in gym Lucy high-fives