RACINE — “06/08,” an original play about a dystopian society, will be staged April 28-May 6 at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.

The student-led drama production is set in a futuristic universe. The storyline focuses on June 8 (06/08), when each year, every person who is 17 years of age either lives or dies from an unseen force. This phenomenon, known as the Decision, plagues families and the world with its presence, as they try to carry on normal lives. The reason for the Decision is unknown.

The play was written by senior Isabella Matson. She and junior Colton Hipke are co-directing the play. Hipke also heads the tech crew. Senior Megan Farrey is the assistant director and shares the stage manager role with sophomore Brooklyn Porter. Senior Gracie Friesema leads the set design and props, while senior Kaleb Miller oversees the acting and choreography. Junior Brooklyn Baratki is responsible for costumes and makeup. A host of students completes the cast and crew.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 6 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 6. Doors open one hour before the performance. Tickets cost $7 for adults $5 for senior citizens 60 and older and students. Tickets are available online at RacineLutheran.org or at the door.