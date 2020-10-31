Nutritional needs during pandemic outlined in student's film

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside student Reagan Becker created a short film illustrating how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nutritional need of individuals, as part of a project for her community-based learning course. The film was shown at UW-Parkside’s virtual faculty and staff fall convocation ceremony and is available to view online via YouTube.

In CBL courses, students are tasked with projects that are designed to make a difference in their community. For example, instead of creating a brochure for a made-up company, students might produce materials for a local nonprofit organization that will be used well after the course has ended. However, due to limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, students in this CBL course didn’t have to create something for any one specific organization. Students were instead tasked with identifying COVID-19’s impact on nutritional access/intake and where differences makers could be found in their local community.

In the video, Becker shows how people’s diets and health have been affected by this pandemic, and added that her own diet has been impacted. “For lunch, I’d grab a handful of M&M’s, and call it a day,” said Becker.