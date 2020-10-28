Nurses Foundation offers scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is accepting applications for scholarships.

Since 1983, the Nurses Foundation of Racine has been providing scholarships to student nurses with the goal of financially supporting nursing education for better community health and better patient care.

Scholarships are funded by the foundation from memorial gifts from families in memory of their loved ones who were nurses or physicians in the community. Organizations and corporations also sponsor scholarships.

Applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org. Applications must be received by Feb. 26. Mail completed applications to Nurses Foundation of Racine Inc., P.O. Box 323, Franksville, WI 53126; or email to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.

