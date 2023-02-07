RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering nursing scholarships to students who live or work in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Since 1983, the foundation has give these scholarships to students pursuing ADN, BSN and advanced nursing degrees. A majority of recipients stay in our community after graduation. To date, approximately $500,000 has been awarded.

The information regarding qualifications and the applications are available on the nurses foundation website, nursesfoundationofracine.org. Applications are also available through the financial aid offices in most schools of higher education. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28.