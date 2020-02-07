RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering scholarships to student nurses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
The applicant must be:
You have free articles remaining.
- A resident of or be employed in healthcare in Racine, Kenosha or Walworth.
- A student accepted into a NLN (National League of Nursing) or a CCNE (Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education) accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program and have completed at least one semester of the nursing curriculum (not pre-requisite courses).
- A student in good academic standing.
The applicant needs to submit three signed letters of recommendation from the current year: One each from: Faculty, employer and personal and is responsible for contacting the references for their letter. The completed application form, transcripts and letters of recommendation must be postmarked by Feb. 28.
Applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org and should be mailed to Nurses Foundation of Racine, Inc., P.O Box 323 Franksville, WI 53126 or emailed to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.