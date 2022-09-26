 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nurses Foundation of Racine awards six scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine (NFR) has awarded six scholarships to these area nursing students for the 2022-23 academic year.

  • Alyssa Carlino, UW-Parkside, NFR, Beverly and Dr. Myron Schuster Memorial Scholarship, Mary Alice Petersen Memorial Scholarship.
  • Annika Crane, Concordia University, NFR, Carol and John Francis Memorial Scholarship.
  • Caitlyn Matson of Edgewood College, Sue and Ron Jones Memorial Scholarship.
  • Erica Saunders, Cedarville University, NFR, Marjorie and Lewis McClelland Memorial Scholarship, St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Scholarship.
  • Mya Seitz, Milwaukee School of Engineering, NFR, Carol Huff Memorial Scholarship.
  • Julie Tarczewski, Bellin College, Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial Scholarship.

Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for scholarships which have provided annually by the Nurses Foundation of Racine since 1983. To apply or make a donation, go to nursesfoundationofracine.org.

