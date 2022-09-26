Nurses Foundation of Racine awards six scholarships

The staffers didn’t know much about the topic, but they jumped at the chance to grow vegetables inside Horlick High School. In March, Kelly Goggins and Ana Moreno were asked if they were interested in having hydroponic growers at the school.

“Absolutely,” replied Goggins, Horlick business and culinary arts academy principal. Goggins figured it was a “great opportunity” to provide a hands-on activity for students, who could also learn about nutrition, food science and culinary arts.