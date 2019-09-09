RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine awarded 16 scholarships totaling $25,500 to area nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties during the foundation’s annual scholarship dinner May 22 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3225 Rapids Drive.
The following students received awards to continue their nursing education:
- Kylee Ballard, Carroll University, St. Luke’s School of Nursing Alumni Scholarship
- Ani Buchaklain, Columbia University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Megan Cisewski, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Beverly and Dr. Myron Schuster Memorial Scholarship
- Ashley Coutts-Heaney, Herzing University, Suzanne and Ronald Jones Memorial Scholarship
- Margaret Ann Eis, Capella University, Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial Scholarship
- Abigayle Gorjance, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Marjorie and Lewis McClellan Memorial Scholarship
- Sarah Hylinski, Chamberlain University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Kylie Kamm, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Jessica Kope, Purdue University Global, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Michelle Lim, Marquette University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Peighton Kelsy, Gateway Technical College, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Samantha Penzkowski, Carroll College, Mary Alice Peterson Memorial Scholarship
- Kaitlyn Simonsen, Waukesha Technical College, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Hannah Sorensen, UW-Parkside, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
- Makalia Strong, Alverno College, Carol and John Francis Memorial Scholarship
- Elizabeth Wilckens, UW-Milwaukee, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
The Nurses Foundation of Racine serves nursing scholars of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
Established in 1982, the NFR has continued to provide financial aid to nurses seeking to continue their nursing studies. Scholarship applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org and at college financial aid offices.
For additional information on how to donate to the general nursing scholarship fund and/or establish a named scholarship in remembrance of a special nurse or family member, or to volunteer with the NFR, contact the oranization through its website, nursesfoundationofracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.