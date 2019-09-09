{{featured_button_text}}
Nurses Foundation of Racine awards

Sixteen area students were awarded scholarships by the Nurses Foundation of Racine during the foundation's annual scholarship banquet. The winners were, front row, from left: Peighton Kelsey, Megan Cisewski, Ashley Coutts-Heaney, Abigail Gorjance; back row, from left: Kaitlyn Simonsen, Kylee Ballard, Kylie Kamm, Hannah Sorensen, Sarah Hylinski. Absent from the photo are:  Ani Buckaklain, Margaret Ann Eis, Michelle Lim, Jessica Kope, Samantha Penzkowski, Makalia Strong, Elizabeth Wilckens.

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine awarded 16 scholarships totaling $25,500 to area nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties during the foundation’s annual scholarship dinner May 22 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3225 Rapids Drive.

The following students received awards to continue their nursing education:

  • Kylee Ballard, Carroll University, St. Luke’s School of Nursing Alumni Scholarship
  • Ani Buchaklain, Columbia University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Megan Cisewski, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Beverly and Dr. Myron Schuster Memorial Scholarship
  • Ashley Coutts-Heaney, Herzing University, Suzanne and Ronald Jones Memorial Scholarship
  • Margaret Ann Eis, Capella University, Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial Scholarship
  • Abigayle Gorjance, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Marjorie and Lewis McClellan Memorial Scholarship
  • Sarah Hylinski, Chamberlain University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Kylie Kamm, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Jessica Kope, Purdue University Global, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Michelle Lim, Marquette University, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Peighton Kelsy, Gateway Technical College, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Samantha Penzkowski, Carroll College, Mary Alice Peterson Memorial Scholarship
  • Kaitlyn Simonsen, Waukesha Technical College, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Hannah Sorensen, UW-Parkside, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
  • Makalia Strong, Alverno College, Carol and John Francis Memorial Scholarship
  • Elizabeth Wilckens, UW-Milwaukee, Nurses Foundation of Racine Scholarship
The Nurses Foundation of Racine serves nursing scholars of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Established in 1982, the NFR has continued to provide financial aid to nurses seeking to continue their nursing studies. Scholarship applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org and at college financial aid offices.

For additional information on how to donate to the general nursing scholarship fund and/or establish a named scholarship in remembrance of a special nurse or family member, or to volunteer with the NFR, contact the oranization through its website, nursesfoundationofracine.org.

