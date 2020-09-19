Nurses Foundation awards scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine recently awarded scholarships to area nursing students totaling $24,000. The annual scholarship banquet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scholarship recipients are: Kylee Ballard, Hannah Beyer and Samantha Penzkowski, Carroll University; Jordyn Barrette, Carthage College; Hailey Borkouec, UW-Milwaukee; Nicola Chernouski, Melissa Coey, Shania Dumelle and Hannah Sorensen, UW-Parkside; Delaney Coates, Madison Area Technical College; Christine Dower, Bryant and Stratton College; Jason Free, University of Missouri, Kansas City online; Abigayle Gorjance, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; Kendall Krumm, Bellin College; Nicole Larson, Chamberlain University; Kylie Kamm, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Trevor Meinholz, Edgewood College; Maria Patrizzi Montemurro, Marquette University; Georgia Pirlot and Natra Tabit, Gateway Technical College; Kristy Schulz, Viterbo University; Arline Turcotte, Herzing University.

The Nurses Foundation of Racine has been providing scholarship opportunities to nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties since 1982. Scholarships are available to all levels of nursing studies from entry into practice to post-graduate studies. For more information, go to nursesfoundationofracine.org.