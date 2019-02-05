RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is accepting scholarship applications from nursing students who reside in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
The Nurses Foundation of Racine, established in 1982, has awarded more than $350,000 to area nursing students. Applications can be obtained from student’s school financial aid office or from the website www.NursesFoundationofRacine.org. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28. For more information or to make a donation for future scholarships, email nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com or call 262-705-8246 or 262-835-1260.
