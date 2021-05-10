‘Now is not the time’ | Burlington School Board changes course, won't have in-person meetings again yet

BURLINGTON — On April 26, the Burlington Area School Board voted to return to in-person meetings. But, after a 4-2 vote during a special virtual meeting Friday during which several elected officials expressed fear of spreading COVID-19 and disruptions from the public, the board has changed course and is going to continue meeting virtually “for the time being.”
School Board President Peter Turke said numerous people reached out to him after the April 26 meeting, asking for a reconsideration, especially since the previous public meeting place — the library in Karcher Middle School — is being demolished and it could be challenging to find meeting places where social distancing is possible.
In March, a divided school board had voted to require all BASD students to return to school buildings full-time starting April 6.
Ugly November memories, COVID worries, public input
Several members of the board shared that they still have emotional “scars” from the Nov. 9, 2020, meeting of the school board, during which demonstrators shut down the meeting and yelled at elected officials before police arrived and the room was cleared, with a brief protest continuing outside.
Since then, “I’m afraid to go (to in-person meetings). I’m afraid for my car. I’m afraid for what’s going to happen outside,” Rosanne Hahn said. “And I’m afraid of COVID. I think it’s not going to hurt us to wait a while yet (before returning in person). Things are going to get better, but they’re not better right now.”
Of the Nov. 9 meeting, “It was horrific,” said Susan Kessler, another board member. “It left scars on us. I’m sorry, that wasn’t so good when someone was right in my face screaming at me and all of their spit was coming on me … I don’t like the idea that we’d be meeting in person at this point. It’s not that we’re never going to do that. Things are getting better and better. People are getting vaccinated all the time. It will be better. We will be meeting. I just don’t think this is the right time to do that.”
Those who voted to return to in-person meetings — Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown — advocated for doing so because of what they believed was a loss of public input, as the public is able to submit emailed comments but cannot make comments in person or live virtually during meetings.
“I have a hard time with us going virtual completely and the biggest reason why is that there is little to no community input at all. I understand that they submit letters … but the whole point of a public meeting is so that people have a voice and can express their concerns, their thoughts, whathaveyou. A virtual meeting as it has been as of late does not allow for that. I don’t think that’s fair,” said Brown.
“I have zero tolerance at this point for any type of community disruptions,” Wishau said. “Quite frankly if there are disruptions — whether it’s people who are outside agitators or people who do live in this community — we can recess the meeting, we can clear the room, and we can conduct our business again after the room is clear. But, to continue to stifle any type of community input is unacceptable at this point.”
He then said sternly: “For anybody that is listening to this meeting, if you try to bully and harass any one of our employees, think again. And think long and hard.
The ravine between the school district and Burlington’s social justice advocates, led by the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism group, is obvious. BCDR has repeatedly asked for a seat at the table with school and city leaders for organized discussions about addressing racism in Burlington, but has not as of yet been given one. The Nov. 9 meeting was a major breaking point, not to mention threats members of both sides (BCDR leaders and school leaders) say they have faced.
School Board member Barry Schmaling disagreed with Brown and Wishau about wanting to return to in-person immediately.
“I completely agree community input is important; we function on that. However, we don’t ask the community every single thing we do. We can’t. We can’t function like that. That’s why we have elected officials to make those decisions and move forward on things,” Schmaling said. “I read every single email that comes in, and many of them are just repeats from the same person with the same thing. And I still read every single one. Community input is not being denied …
“We will get back to in person. We will have in-person comments as soon as possible. Now is not the time.”
Schmaling added: “It’s been preached to me since well before I got on the board that board meetings are ‘Public meetings, not meetings of the public.’ They are for us to get together to conduct our business and accomplish the work of the district. They are not there to be platforms for people to air their grievances to the public and make scenes and everything else.”
Besides concerns of social distancing and public input, Schmaling said he didn’t want the school district to take on the expense of having police staff each meeting to calm fears of board members.
“At this point, most likely, we’d have to have some degree of a police presence because if we want to shut down a meeting and empty a room we have to have police there for that,” Schmaling said. “That’s more money out of the district’s pocket. We can’t keep bleeding money.”
Regarding the pandemic, “COVID is still rampant in this community,” Kessler said.
One school bed member Friday said their child and their spouse currently are testing positive for COVID. Another said they knows a business in town where seven out of nine employees are out with COVID.
“It’s everywhere,” Kessler said of the coronavirus. “I don’t like the fact that people could be coming in at this point. Who knows who could be a carrier of COVID? That doesn’t seem good.”
The vote
Kessler, Hahn, Schmaling and Turke voted to continue meeting virtually for the time being; Brown and Wishau voted for returning to in-person. Board member Kevin Bird expressed support for remaining virtual, but had to leave the meeting before a vote was taken.