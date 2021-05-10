‘Now is not the time’ | Burlington School Board changes course, won't have in-person meetings again yet

Since then, “I’m afraid to go (to in-person meetings). I’m afraid for my car. I’m afraid for what’s going to happen outside,” Rosanne Hahn said. “And I’m afraid of COVID. I think it’s not going to hurt us to wait a while yet (before returning in person). Things are going to get better, but they’re not better right now.”

Of the Nov. 9 meeting, “It was horrific,” said Susan Kessler, another board member. “It left scars on us. I’m sorry, that wasn’t so good when someone was right in my face screaming at me and all of their spit was coming on me … I don’t like the idea that we’d be meeting in person at this point. It’s not that we’re never going to do that. Things are getting better and better. People are getting vaccinated all the time. It will be better. We will be meeting. I just don’t think this is the right time to do that.”

Those who voted to return to in-person meetings — Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown — advocated for doing so because of what they believed was a loss of public input, as the public is able to submit emailed comments but cannot make comments in person or live virtually during meetings.