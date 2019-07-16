{{featured_button_text}}
Title I award

Former North Park Elementary School Principal Bill Ticha, left, State Superintendent of Public Instruction  Carolyn Stanford Taylor and Kate Jensen, Title I teacher at North Park, hold the school's Title I award.

 Submitted photo

CALEDONIA — North Park Elementary School has earned a Title I School of Recognition Award for 2019.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced 114 Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition awards for 2019, an honor that recognizes success in educating students from families who are economically disadvantaged.

“Students living in poverty often find themselves standing outside the dreams we hold for our youth,” Stanford Taylor said. “To bring students back into the dream requires skill, knowledge, and commitment. Thank you, educators, support staff, families, partners — everyone who helped schools earn these awards. You are building a better future for your students and our state.”

The award-winning schools are among those receiving federal Title I funding to provide services to high numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged children.

North Park administration and staff were honored at the state banquet earlier this month.

These awards recognize the work of students and their parents along with teachers, school administrators, and school staff members to break the link between poverty and low academic achievement. Their efforts help us ensure that every student graduates college- and career-ready.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments